Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo

KOB.com Web Staff
January 08, 2018 08:15 AM

BERNALILLO, N.M. – I-25 southbound is back open following a deadly crash near Bernalillo Monday morning.  Two lanes of northbound I-25 are open, with one lane remaining closed.

The crash happened near Bernalillo exit 240 and New Mexico State Police are investigating.

Updated: January 08, 2018 08:15 AM
Created: January 08, 2018 07:06 AM

