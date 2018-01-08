Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
KOB.com Web Staff
January 08, 2018 08:15 AM
BERNALILLO, N.M. – I-25 southbound is back open following a deadly crash near Bernalillo Monday morning. Two lanes of northbound I-25 are open, with one lane remaining closed.
The crash happened near Bernalillo exit 240 and New Mexico State Police are investigating.
