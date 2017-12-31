Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise, according to advocacy group

When those crashes happen – especially fatal ones – the group is called out. To help aid the families of victims, they try to keep their own statistics.

And those records show the number of fatal motorcycle crashes was up this year, with 59 – an increase of 16 over 2016.

"For the community as a whole, it's pretty sad," Gallegos said.

There are a number of factors for the eye-opening increase, from motorists texting to a lack of attention by anyone involved in an accident. For Veronica Tovar and Stanley Cordova, it was a driver who ran a red light as they were delivering Christmas toys in November.

They were hit, and Cordova lost his life.

"It's hard," Gallegos said. "It's hard for us, and I can only imagine how hard it is for the families. We try to give comfort where we can."

The University of New Mexico also tracks the number of fatal crashes. The school's records show crashes involving all vehicles were slightly down from 2016, though December's numbers have not been included as of yet.