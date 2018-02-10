Fatal shooting reported in SE Albuquerque
KOB.com Web Staff
February 10, 2018 10:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police responded to a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque Saturday night.
Police say it happened near Broadway and Gibson.
Officers say it's still early in the investigation. They haven't said who was shot or what may have led up to the shooting.
