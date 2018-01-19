FBI looking for man who robbed Albuquerque credit union Friday afternoon | KOB 4
FBI looking for man who robbed Albuquerque credit union Friday afternoon

David Lynch
January 19, 2018 08:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – FBI officials say they are looking for a man who robbed the Santa Fe Federal Credit Union on Jefferson Friday afternoon.

The suspect left the bank heading west on Ellison Street on foot with an unknown amount of cash. He is described as a 5-foot-8-inch black male in his early 20s with a thin build and short black hair. FBI officials say he was wearing a red or orange hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black ski mask.

No one is believed to have been injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information as to the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at (505)889-1300 or submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at (505)843-STOP.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the man's arrest.


David Lynch


Created: January 19, 2018 08:57 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

