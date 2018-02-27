FBI seeks driver in bank robbery investigation | KOB 4
FBI seeks driver in bank robbery investigation

Marian Camacho
February 27, 2018 07:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI has arrested a man they believe robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank, now they want to talk to the person who gave him a ride after committing the crime.

Agents say 36-year-old William Robert Lancaster IV robbed the Wells Fargo on Montgomery and Juan Tabo just before noon on Monday.

After the robbery, witnesses say Lancaster approached a driver and got a ride to a location three and a half miles away. Lancaster was arrested a short time later on a federal bank robbery charge.

The driver was said to be driving an older model gold Jeep Cherokee. According to the FBI the driver is considered a witness and not a suspect at this time. 

The alleged driver or anyone who knows the driver’s identity is asked to call 505-889-1300.


Created: February 27, 2018 07:29 AM

