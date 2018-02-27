FBI seeks driver in bank robbery investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI has arrested a man they believe robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank, now they want to talk to the person who gave him a ride after committing the crime.
Agents say 36-year-old William Robert Lancaster IV robbed the Wells Fargo on Montgomery and Juan Tabo just before noon on Monday.
After the robbery, witnesses say Lancaster approached a driver and got a ride to a location three and a half miles away. Lancaster was arrested a short time later on a federal bank robbery charge.
The driver was said to be driving an older model gold Jeep Cherokee. According to the FBI the driver is considered a witness and not a suspect at this time.
The alleged driver or anyone who knows the driver’s identity is asked to call 505-889-1300.
#FBI wants to talk to driver who witnesses say gave alleged bank robber a ride: Wells Fargo 11199 Montgomery Blvd. NE in #ABQ robbed 11:52 am. Monday. Driver is considered a witness. Call 505-889-1300. pic.twitter.com/Ns2N7TyCtn— FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) February 27, 2018
