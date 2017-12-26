WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 6:30
Feds: 6 NM hospitals have higher rates of injury, infection

KOB.com Web Staff
December 26, 2017 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Six hospitals across New Mexico, including two in the Duke City, are being fined after federal officials said their practices yield higher rates of injury and infections.

The hospitals are St. Vincent in Santa Fe, UNM Hospital and Presbyterian in Albuquerque, Gallup Indian Medical Center, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo and Northern Navajo Center in Shiprock.

Despite the unsettling new, it's a huge drop from 2016, when 30 New Mexico hospitals were penalized.

Those six hospitals will be fined 1 percent of their Medicare billings as a result.

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 26, 2017 06:36 PM
Created: December 26, 2017 04:41 PM

