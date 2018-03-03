Fiery Foods Fest heats up taste buds at Sandia Resort | KOB 4
Fiery Foods Fest heats up taste buds at Sandia Resort

KOB.com Web Staff
March 04, 2018 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Festival heated up the atmosphere at Sandia Resort and Casino this weekend, marking the 30th anniversary of the annual show dedicated to all thing spicy.

"They obviously come here knowing what they're coming here for," Burns & McCoy owner Jay Turner said of festival attendees. "So we have people that come to us, some like spice, some don't, surprisingly enough."

Denise Kuberry, one of those attendees, wasn't afraid to savor out-of-the-ordinary snacks that people may not think of first when they think "spicy."

"There are tons of things here to try," she said. "My favorite is the chocolate or the fudge."


Updated: March 04, 2018 05:25 PM
Created: March 03, 2018 08:35 PM

