Film industry proving to be a thriving source of revenue for NM

Just ask The Candy Lady. A quick walk around her Old Town store, and you'll notice familiar crystal blue rock candy.

“I gave them regular rock candy, the clear stuff, and they used that for two years,” said Debbie Ball, owner of The Candy Lady.

Ball said her candy was disguised as crystal meth in the Walter White saga. Though the candy around her store will only satisfy your sweet tooth, Ball said she capitalized on the "Breaking Bad" craze.

“These fans crawled out of the woodwork, and literally overnight it exploded,” Ball said.

"Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" are not the only money-making productions, though.

"It’s one of those areas where we have a great opportunity to diversify our economy and continue creating jobs in the private sector,” Cloutier said.

The New Mexico film industry's impact on the economy has grown rapidly in the last few years. A big part of why: Legislation creating a tax incentive for Hollywood to come film their stories in the Land of Enchantment.

With more than $150 million in direct spending in 2014, Cloutier said in 2017 the film industry generated more than $500 million for our state.

“We're a great place to film. We have the infrastructure, we have the workforce and we have the incentive," he said. "Those three things combined, with New Mexico’s natural beauty and landscapes, make us an optimal place to be.”

Tourism is the other piece of the puzzle. From 2012, when "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" tours started, more than 3,500 people have paid to walk in Walter White's footsteps.

Those tours have brought people from around the country, even around the world, making up 75 percent of all tour attendees.