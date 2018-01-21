Fire at NW ABQ home quickly suppressed
KOB.com Web Staff
January 21, 2018 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County and Albuquerque fire officials responded to a blaze at a northwest Albuquerque home early Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the fire broke out in a detached building at a home on Montaño near Ninth Street before it spread to the backyard.
The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported. There's no word yet on what may have been the cause.
