Fired APD officer sues city over public records request
KOB.com Web Staff
January 16, 2018 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A fired Albuquerque Police Department officer is suing the City of Albuquerque over a $7 purchase.
Jeremy Dear lost his job in 2014 for not following APD's lapel camera rules. That included not recording the shooting of suspected car thief Mary Hawkes.
Dear has now filed a lawsuit claiming he requested public records a year ago about a secret investigation ordered by former Chief Gorden Eden. But Dear claims when he paid $7.75 for the documents, they were incomplete.
The lawsuit argues the city could owe Dear $100 a day for failing to provide a timely explanation.
