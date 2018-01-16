VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Fired APD officer sues city over public records request

KOB.com Web Staff
January 16, 2018 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A fired Albuquerque Police Department officer is suing the City of Albuquerque over a $7 purchase.

Jeremy Dear lost his job in 2014 for not following APD's lapel camera rules. That included not recording the shooting of suspected car thief Mary Hawkes.

Dear has now filed a lawsuit claiming he requested public records a year ago about a secret investigation ordered by former Chief Gorden Eden. But Dear claims when he paid $7.75 for the documents, they were incomplete.

The lawsuit argues the city could owe Dear $100 a day for failing to provide a timely explanation.


