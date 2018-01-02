VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle blaze in southwest Albuquerque

KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bernalillo County firefighters are fighting a fire in southwest Albuquerque Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a structure on Maplewood near Coors. KOB has called fire officials for an update on the fire and will update this story as new details come in.

KOB.com Web Staff


Created: January 02, 2018 06:37 AM

