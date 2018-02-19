Firefighters battle house fire in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Firefighters battle house fire in NW Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
February 19, 2018 07:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque firefighters battled a fully-involved house fire late Sunday night in northwest Albuquerque. It happened around 10 p.m. at a home near 2nd Street and La Plata.

KOB was on the scene until the early morning monitoring the situation that involved both Albuquerque Police and Firefighters.

A woman on scene told KOB that her son was living in the home with a roommate. She says her son called her and said that the roommate had pulled a gun on him and later set the home on fire.

KOB is working to get information from police on this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for updates.


Updated: February 19, 2018 07:13 AM
Created: February 19, 2018 06:10 AM

