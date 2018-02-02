Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Photo: Heidi Andersen|
Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018 12:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters were quick on the scene to a house fire in northwest Albuquerque Friday morning. Photos taken by bystanders show flames shooting out of the roof of the house and black smoke billowing into the sky.
The fire broke out at a two-story home on Ladron Dr. just south of Paseo Del Norte and East of Rainbow. Viewers sent in pictures showing neighbors wetting down the surrounding areas of the home in hopes of keeping the fire from spreading.
AFD says crews had to take a defensive stance in fighting the blaze. Right now it is unknown whether there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 02, 2018 12:59 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 10:58 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved