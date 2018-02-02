Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque

Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading. Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading. |  Photo: Heidi Andersen

Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018 12:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters were quick on the scene to a house fire in northwest Albuquerque Friday morning. Photos taken by bystanders show flames shooting out of the roof of the house and black smoke billowing into the sky.

Advertisement

The fire broke out at a two-story home on Ladron Dr. just south of Paseo Del Norte and East of Rainbow.  Viewers sent in pictures showing neighbors wetting down the surrounding areas of the home in hopes of keeping the fire from spreading.

AFD says crews had to take a defensive stance in fighting the blaze. Right now it is unknown whether there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 02, 2018 12:59 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 10:58 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading.
Affidavit details suspects' accounts in teen's death, burial
Affidavit details suspects' accounts in teen's death, burial
Bald eagle spotted near Tingley Beach
Bald eagle caught spotted near Tingley Beach
Deputies locate 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
Deputies locate 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
Proposed West Side church concerns some residents
Proposed West Side church concerns some residents

Advertisement




Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
Ruben Cuellar
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
White House declassifies memo on Russia probe
White House declassifies memo on Russia probe
Bald eagle spotted near Tingley Beach
Bald eagle caught spotted near Tingley Beach
Father of Larry Nassar victim charges at former doctor in court
Father of victim lunges at disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in court