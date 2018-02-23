Firefighters respond to church fire in northeast Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
February 23, 2018 08:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters were quick to put out a blaze at an abandoned church in northeast Albuquerque. Crews were called to the Trinity United Methodist Church building near Central and Carlisle at 6:23 a.m. Friday.
Units arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from the church doors and windows. Crews idenitified the fire was in the basement and were able to put it out within 30 minutes.
AFD officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire in now under investigation.
#Breaking @abqfire crews battle church fire at Silver and Solano @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/hkCVnXKeLt— Morgan Aguilar (@MorganAguilar) February 23, 2018
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 23, 2018 08:13 AM
Created: February 23, 2018 07:13 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved