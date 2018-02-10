Firefighters get ready for wildfire season

"Cover current hazards, things that have happened in the last season, and practice fire shelter deployments in the event of an emergency," Lt. Susan Powers, wildland fire coordinator.

More than 200 Bernalillo County firefighters suited up and practiced, so they're prepared when fire season comes along.

"This year, the only thing that's really changed for us is we're doing our preparations a little earlier with the lack of precipitation and going back into the drought cycle and the high temperatures and the winds," Powers said.