Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Joy Wang
February 10, 2018 05:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It may still be winter, but firefighters in Bernalillo County are already stepping up their wildfire training.
Saturday was a red-flag warning day, which is uncommon in February. It's been a very warm and dry winter, meaning there could be a lot more work this fire season.
Every year, the National Wildland Coordinating Group requires wildland firefighters to go through refresher training.
"Cover current hazards, things that have happened in the last season, and practice fire shelter deployments in the event of an emergency," Lt. Susan Powers, wildland fire coordinator.
More than 200 Bernalillo County firefighters suited up and practiced, so they're prepared when fire season comes along.
"This year, the only thing that's really changed for us is we're doing our preparations a little earlier with the lack of precipitation and going back into the drought cycle and the high temperatures and the winds," Powers said.
