WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Advertisement

First half-price weekend for the BioPark coming up soon

KOB.com Web Staff
January 12, 2018 05:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you haven't visited the Albuquerque BioPark in a while, next weekend will be the perfect opportunity.

Advertisement

That's when the first of eight half-price weekends in 2018 will be held. All single-admission tickets to the zoo, aquarium and botanic gardens are half-off.

Click here for more information. https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/biopark/events/january-half-price-weekend


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 12, 2018 05:38 PM
Created: January 12, 2018 05:00 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
New social media craze troubling, dangerous
'Laundry Pod Challenge' is new social media craze. Medical experts say it's extremely dangerous.
Repeat offender behind bars after 6th felony arrest
Repeat offender behind bars after 6th felony arrest
Hit and run suspect caught on camera
APD is asking for the public's help in identifying a hit and run suspect.
Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting
Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting

Advertisement




Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting
Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting
Dry conditions spark extraordinarily early wildfire preparations
Dry conditions spark extraordinarily early wildfire preparations
States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid
States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid
Aztec High students honor first responders
Aztec High students honor first responders
Repeat offender behind bars after 6th felony arrest
Repeat offender behind bars after 6th felony arrest