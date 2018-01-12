First half-price weekend for the BioPark coming up soon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you haven't visited the Albuquerque BioPark in a while, next weekend will be the perfect opportunity.
That's when the first of eight half-price weekends in 2018 will be held. All single-admission tickets to the zoo, aquarium and botanic gardens are half-off.
Click here for more information. https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/biopark/events/january-half-price-weekend
