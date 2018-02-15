First responders undergo active shooter training
Kassi Nelson
February 14, 2018 11:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Statistics show Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Florida was the 18th school shooting in our country so far this year.
As the reports from Florida came in, first responders in Bernalillo County were preparing and training if a similar situation were to happen here. Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services from all over the metro area joined forces to prepare for the worst.
"There's no community that's immune from an incident like this," Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Paul Pearce said. "We've seen it several times in New Mexico with Clovis and Aztec and you see it across the country all the time."
Wednesday marked their third and last day of active shooter training. It was funded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In April, the agencies will come together again to prepare for the possibility of a mass casualty bombing.
Those participating said it was all about working as a team.
"We know that active shooter scenarios can happen anywhere. And with mutual aid and mutual support, you may roll up on a scene and you may not have all the officers from one department. There may be several departments," Bernalillo County Emergency Manager Richard Clark said.
The training has evolved a bit. Now firefighters and EMS will go in right alongside police officers. Sometimes, wearing the same bulletproof protection.
"We were always taught we have to hold back," Pearce said. "We have to wait until the police get on scene and they secure the scene and what was happening is people were bleeding out during that time."
