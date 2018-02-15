First responders undergo active shooter training

Wednesday marked their third and last day of active shooter training. It was funded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In April, the agencies will come together again to prepare for the possibility of a mass casualty bombing.

Those participating said it was all about working as a team.

"We know that active shooter scenarios can happen anywhere. And with mutual aid and mutual support, you may roll up on a scene and you may not have all the officers from one department. There may be several departments," Bernalillo County Emergency Manager Richard Clark said.

The training has evolved a bit. Now firefighters and EMS will go in right alongside police officers. Sometimes, wearing the same bulletproof protection.

"We were always taught we have to hold back," Pearce said. "We have to wait until the police get on scene and they secure the scene and what was happening is people were bleeding out during that time."