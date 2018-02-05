Flu causes Sandia Park charter school to close

"Disinfecting, cleaning computers, cleaning chairs, cleaning door handles, door frames -- anything a student would touch," he said.

While most of the staff stayed home, the flu couldn’t keep away music teacher Michael Wood. He was concerned about germs on the instruments, especially the ones kids put their mouths on.

Wood said he's had anywhere from four to seven students missing from class every day. Neither he nor Garcia have caught the bug, but they don't want to take any chances.

"I clean my hands six times a day as a teacher every single day and that’s the bare minimum, right?” Wood said. “So now I feel like I got to step up my game, this is the height of flu season!”

The charter school will be back open Tuesday. The spokeswoman for Albuquerque Public Schools said absences have been up, but not to the level where drastic action needs to be taken.