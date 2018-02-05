Flu causes Sandia Park charter school to close
Kassi Nelson
February 05, 2018 05:18 PM
SANDIA PARK, N.M. -- On a Monday morning in February, the hallways at East Mountain High School should be busy with students. The flu forced the school to shut its doors.
Principal Monique Siedschlag canceled classes to try to get ahead of what's going around. It's the first time she's had to make that call in 15 years. She said more than 70 of 360 children -- up to 20 percent of the student body-- were out sick.
Not everyone got to stay home. Custodian Thaddeus Garcia had a big job on his hands. Armed with a more concentrated solution of hospital grade disinfectant, Garcia is fighting back against the virus.
"Disinfecting, cleaning computers, cleaning chairs, cleaning door handles, door frames -- anything a student would touch," he said.
While most of the staff stayed home, the flu couldn’t keep away music teacher Michael Wood. He was concerned about germs on the instruments, especially the ones kids put their mouths on.
Wood said he's had anywhere from four to seven students missing from class every day. Neither he nor Garcia have caught the bug, but they don't want to take any chances.
"I clean my hands six times a day as a teacher every single day and that’s the bare minimum, right?” Wood said. “So now I feel like I got to step up my game, this is the height of flu season!”
The charter school will be back open Tuesday. The spokeswoman for Albuquerque Public Schools said absences have been up, but not to the level where drastic action needs to be taken.
