Fmr. Gov. Bill Richardson weighs in on upcoming North Korea summit

No sitting U.S. president has ever met, or even spoken on the phone, with the leader of North Korea.

"And I worry that the president is not prepared, that he's doing a lot of things on the fly. I think he's got to get a strategy going before going ahead with these summit talks with the North Koreans. They're tough. I've negotiated with them," Richardson said in a phone interview with KOB.

While he supports Trump's decision to meet with Kim Jong Un about North Korea's nuclear program, Richardson said the president needs to be cautious.

"Stop tweeting,” Richardson said. “Don't insult the North Korean leader. Just let your professionals handle the pre-meeting of the summit."

Richardson said New Mexico has a vested interest in national security.

"We're a state that cares deeply about these national security issues because of our population, our location and because we have these important facilities," he said.