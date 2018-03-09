Fmr. Gov. Bill Richardson weighs in on upcoming North Korea summit
Kai Porter
March 09, 2018 07:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is making national headlines in light of President Donald Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
As a former U.N. ambassador, Richardson has negotiated with North Korea in the past and has extensive knowledge of the hermit kingdom. He said he believes Trump is on the right track.
"Look, this is going to take a long time – this negotiation. It's a very risky gamble but I think it's worth taking," Richardson said during an interview with MSNBC.
No sitting U.S. president has ever met, or even spoken on the phone, with the leader of North Korea.
"And I worry that the president is not prepared, that he's doing a lot of things on the fly. I think he's got to get a strategy going before going ahead with these summit talks with the North Koreans. They're tough. I've negotiated with them," Richardson said in a phone interview with KOB.
While he supports Trump's decision to meet with Kim Jong Un about North Korea's nuclear program, Richardson said the president needs to be cautious.
"Stop tweeting,” Richardson said. “Don't insult the North Korean leader. Just let your professionals handle the pre-meeting of the summit."
Richardson said New Mexico has a vested interest in national security.
"We're a state that cares deeply about these national security issues because of our population, our location and because we have these important facilities," he said.
