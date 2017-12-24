WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
For luminaria-gazing Burqueños, happiness is found in the little things

Caleb James
December 24, 2017 10:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –  Who needs snow in New Mexico when Christmastime in the Land of Enchantment means walking outside and gazing at the warm glow of luminarias? Or, as many like to call them...farolitos.

They are a unique tradition in our state every year, and if you look closely, you may spot some New Mexicans enjoying the tradition a little differently.

