Former officer shot in 2015 sues car dealership

The lawsuit filed on Dec. 27 claims That Car Place on Wyoming near Lomas, its owners and employees acted negligently.

"Not only are they not safeguarding their own property," Golson said. "They're not safeguarding the citizens of Albuquerque. They're letting criminals just take off with cars."

The lawsuit alleges that after Cook asked to test drive the SUV, employees left him alone with the unlocked, running motor vehicle. The suit also claims the dealership never asked Cook, a convicted felon, for a driver’s license or performed a background check.

"If they would have just taken his license, did their check to see if the license was not valid, he would have never gotten the car," Golson said. "If he didn't get the car. I would have never stopped him. If I would have never stopped him I would have never gotten shot."

Finally, the suit accuses the dealership of not reporting the theft in a timely manner.

"They didn't report it until 4 in the afternoon," Golson said. "That's six hours that the vehicle could have been broadcast as stolen and he may have been stopped in that six hours."

Golson, who has three children working in law enforcement, said he hopes his lawsuit changes the way all car dealerships do business.

"I want to prevent another law enforcement officer stopping a stolen vehicle and getting shot like I did. It's not about money. It's about doing the right thing," he said.

The dealership did not respond to our request for comment.

Cook, who is serving 20 years in prison for shooting Golson, is also named in the lawsuit.