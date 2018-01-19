Former APS CFO to receive $800K payout from district after scandal involving administrators

That was after Moya raised concerns over a lucrative contract. He claimed to have received an accidental text message from Valentino saying he was going to "go after" Moya for those contract concerns.

The contract in question, Moya alleged, was rigged by none other than the former deputy superintendent, Jason Martinez.

Moya also claimed he was passed over for that deputy superintendent position for Martinez, who Valentino hired without a background check.

As it turned out, Martinez had been facing child molestation charges out of Denver, and he hadn't even been allowed to leave Colorado.

Both Valentino and Martinez resigned when the charges became public. Martinez was later acquitted.

In addition to the $800,000, Moya will also receive a letter of recommendation from current APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy as part of the settlement.

In a joint statement, Moya's attorney and the district said they are "ready to put the events of 2015 behind them and are moving forward in a positive direction."