Former APS superintendent settles lawsuit against district
KOB.com Web Staff
January 26, 2018 08:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Winston Brooks has settled a lawsuit against his former employer involving a $350,000 buyout he was given in 2014.
Brooks claimed interim superintendent Brad Winter made denigrating remarks about him in an interview with a local news publication, which he alleged violated the terms of his buyout.
At the time, Brooks was seeking $125,000. KOB is working to confirm the financial details of the settlement.
