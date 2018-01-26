Former APS superintendent settles lawsuit against district | KOB 4
Former APS superintendent settles lawsuit against district

KOB.com Web Staff
January 26, 2018 08:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Winston Brooks has settled a lawsuit against his former employer involving a $350,000 buyout he was given in 2014.

Brooks claimed interim superintendent Brad Winter made denigrating remarks about him in an interview with a local news publication, which he alleged violated the terms of his buyout.

At the time, Brooks was seeking $125,000. KOB is working to confirm the financial details of the settlement.

 


Updated: January 26, 2018 08:00 PM
Created: January 26, 2018 05:31 PM

