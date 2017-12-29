Former caretaker steals nearly $60K in jewelry from family of patient in hospice

The victim’s son, Mark Kohler, said it’s disappointing someone would prey on his mom.

“They trust these people to take care of them and when they don’t give that trust it’s kind of heartbreaking,” he said.

Kohler’s dad owns two jewelry stores in Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint, he told police 26 pieces of custom jewelry had been taken from his home, valued at $57,240.

$4,000 in cash was also taken.

Police said Bolden left the state when the thefts were reported.

Kindred Hospice Director Monique Fellows provided us with this statement on Friday.

“We strive to create a safe and caring environment for our patients and their family members, and consequently take alleged incidents such as this very seriously. We conduct background and reference checks when hiring our caregivers with the patient’s safety and well-being in mind. The individual involved is no longer employed by the company and we are cooperating with the authorities in this investigation.”

Police said the thefts occurred between July and October. Bolden is facing one count of larceny.