Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
KOB.com Web Staff
January 07, 2018 04:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate Brian Colón has thrown his hat in the race for state auditor, a position currently being held by Wayne Johnson following the election of Tim Keller to the mayor's office.
He joins New Mexico State Rep. Bill McCamley, who announced his campaign in November, in the contest.
Colón told KOB he received calls from many people after his mayoral campaign ended, asking him to return to the political ring. If elected as state auditor, Colón said he wants to push the state forward in various areas.
"I intend…to make sure that we're fighting to make sure our communities are safe by making sure that we're compensating officers appropriately, funding judicial systems around the state appropriately so they can do the job they set out to do," he said.
Colón said his education background and political experience prepared him for his campaign, which was officially announced Sunday.
New Mexicans will be able to vote for who they want in the position on Nov. 6 of this year.
