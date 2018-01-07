Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor

"I intend…to make sure that we're fighting to make sure our communities are safe by making sure that we're compensating officers appropriately, funding judicial systems around the state appropriately so they can do the job they set out to do," he said.

Colón said his education background and political experience prepared him for his campaign, which was officially announced Sunday.

New Mexicans will be able to vote for who they want in the position on Nov. 6 of this year.