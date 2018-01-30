Former jail guard sentenced in rape, assault cases | KOB 4
Former jail guard sentenced in rape, assault cases

J.R. Oppenheim
January 30, 2018 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A former Bernalillo County jail guard convicted of raping and assaulting female inmates will serve 10 years in prison.

Enock Arvizo received his sentence during a hearing before Judge Briana Zamora Tuesday afternoon. A jury in September found Arvizo guilty of sexually assaulting an inmate in one case, and he was convicted in August for two counts of assault in a separate case involving a different inmate.

The 2015 rape occurred at District Court in Albuquerque while Arvizo worked for as a Metropolitan Detention Center transportation officer.

Arvizo asked the judge for leniency.

"My bad decision on that day can never be changed," he said. "All I can do is move forward and prove not only to my friends and family but to society that I am not that sexual predator the state is stating that I am."

One victim attended Arvizo's hearing on Tuesday, according to Attorney General Hector Balderas' office. Balderas has sought a 10-year sentence for Arvizo, which the judge granted. Arvizo must also register as a sex offender.

"Prosecuting sexual violence against women and holding those who abuse their power accountable will continue to be priorities for my office," Balderas said. "This defendant preyed on the most vulnerable women in his care and abused the power entrusted in him to keep New Mexicans safe."


