Former jail guard sentenced in rape, assault cases

Arvizo asked the judge for leniency.

"My bad decision on that day can never be changed," he said. "All I can do is move forward and prove not only to my friends and family but to society that I am not that sexual predator the state is stating that I am."

One victim attended Arvizo's hearing on Tuesday, according to Attorney General Hector Balderas' office. Balderas has sought a 10-year sentence for Arvizo, which the judge granted. Arvizo must also register as a sex offender.

"Prosecuting sexual violence against women and holding those who abuse their power accountable will continue to be priorities for my office," Balderas said. "This defendant preyed on the most vulnerable women in his care and abused the power entrusted in him to keep New Mexicans safe."