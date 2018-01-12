Advertisement

Former NASA astronaut gives insight on space travel

Erica Zucco
January 12, 2018 09:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Keeping with its new mission of celebrating all forms of flight, the Albuquerque Balloon Museum is hosting a free talk from former NASA astronaut and Albuquerque Native Sid Gutierrez.

“Buckle up and hold on tight and see and hear about his flights,” said Balloon Museum Manager Paul Garver. “He's had numerous flights and taken photos so he's going to take people through a flight on the shuttle.”

This particular event is now sold out, but families can watch video of the talk here: https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/balloonmuseum/events/an-escape-to-space-lecture-by-former-nasa-astronaut-sid-gutierrez

Typically, the Balloon Museum is known for its exhibits on gas ballooning and hot air ballooning, but in keeping with its new mission, there are new informative stations about planes, drones and beyond that families can explore any time throughout the year.


Updated: January 12, 2018 09:32 AM
Created: January 12, 2018 09:31 AM

