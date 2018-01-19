Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
Advertisement

Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho

KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 10:40 PM

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. – A former UFC fighter is now a criminal suspect in a metro burglary.

Advertisement

Sandoval County deputies arrested Isaac Vallie Flagg Friday afternoon, after they say he was caught breaking into a commercial property west of Rio Rancho.

He was reportedly found with several social security cards and IDs, a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle with a silencer.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 19, 2018 10:40 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 10:19 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho
Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho
1 disciplined after photos of topless students at Socorro High circulated via Snapchat
1 disciplined after photos of topless students at Socorro High circulated via Snapchat
Police: EB Central at Grove closed to traffic after vehicle hits pedestrian
Police: EB Central at Grove closed to traffic after vehicle hits pedestrian
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI

Advertisement




Police: EB Central at Grove closed to traffic after vehicle hits pedestrian
Police: EB Central at Grove closed to traffic after vehicle hits pedestrian
Source: Everybody 'Kumbaya' about refreshed APD-DOJ relationship
Source: Everybody 'Kumbaya' about refreshed APD-DOJ relationship
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
PNM rate hike approved, at lower rate than previously proposed
PNM rate hike approved, at lower rate than previously proposed
Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho
Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho