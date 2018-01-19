Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho
KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 10:40 PM
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. – A former UFC fighter is now a criminal suspect in a metro burglary.
Sandoval County deputies arrested Isaac Vallie Flagg Friday afternoon, after they say he was caught breaking into a commercial property west of Rio Rancho.
He was reportedly found with several social security cards and IDs, a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle with a silencer.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 19, 2018 10:40 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 10:19 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved