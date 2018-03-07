Four indicted in sex-trafficking ring
KOB.com Web Staff
March 07, 2018 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A group of suspects has been indicted in the case of a multi-state sex-trafficking ring based in Albuquerque.
Jason Jackson, Camara Cherry-Amos, Andrew Wyatt and Chante Bickham all face a series of human trafficking and prostitution-related charges.
Bernalillo County deputies say an investigation began last month when the Children Youth and Families Department gave them a tip about a 16-year-old sold for sex in Arizona. They rescued the teen and have made a total of six arrests.
