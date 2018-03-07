Four indicted in sex-trafficking ring | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Four indicted in sex-trafficking ring

KOB.com Web Staff
March 07, 2018 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A group of suspects has been indicted in the case of a multi-state sex-trafficking ring based in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Jason Jackson, Camara Cherry-Amos, Andrew Wyatt and Chante Bickham all face a series of human trafficking and prostitution-related charges.

Bernalillo County deputies say an investigation began last month when the Children Youth and Families Department gave them a tip about a 16-year-old sold for sex in Arizona. They rescued the teen and have made a total of six arrests.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 07, 2018 10:17 PM
Created: March 07, 2018 09:46 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Motorcyclist dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing
A motorcyclist died after crashing at Wyoming and Central on March 7.
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site

Advertisement




Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants
Governor signs $6.3 billion state budget
Gov. Susana Martinez signs fiscal year 2019 budget
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Blowing dust a problem for Santa Fe neighborhood
Blowing dust a problem for Santa Fe neighborhood
Mayor-elect wants to make Santa Fe more affordable, sustainable
Mayor-elect wants to make Santa Fe more affordable, sustainable
 