From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps

That software, commonly called a defeat device, was specifically designed to cheat emissions tests. The devices could sense when the vehicle was being tested and switch things like fuel pressure, injection timing and exhaust-gas recirculation to make it pass.

Researchers eventually tipped off the Environmental Protection Agency, leading to federal charges, guilty pleas and a nearly $3 billion criminal fine in 2017.

New Mexico received $18 million as part of a settlement associated with that fine, and its part in the story goes back a few years – starting in 2014.

According to the New York Times, German Volkswagen automakers were desperate to prove their latest diesel emission technology was much cleaner than in years past. They financed an experiment using monkeys, locked in a room and watching cartoons while breathing in emissions from a Volkswagen Beetle.

That experiment, the Times reports, took place at the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute – located in southeast Albuquerque. What the researchers didn't know, according to the Times, is that that Beetle was rigged with the cheating software.

It wasn't the first chapter in New Mexico's controversial history of testing on primates. Former Gov. Bill Richardson fought for years to stop medical researchers from using chimps. Beginning in the early 1970s, toxicologist Frederick Coulston developed a massive colony of chimpanzees to be used for testing in Alamogordo.

They were injected with drugs and diseases while horrific experimental medical procedures were performed on them. The National Institute of Health finally shut down the Coulston Foundation in 2002. By that time, 10 chimps had died.

Many of the surviving chimps went on to live in sanctuaries; some found a home at the Albuquerque Zoo.

Robert Rubin, president and CEO of the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute, provided the following statement in response to the New York Times article:

"In 2014, Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute was hired by the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector (EUGT) to conduct a study that was designed to measure the health effects of diesel exhaust of a Volkswagen Beetle. Unbeknownst to LRRI, Volkswagen modified the engine in order to produce less pollution than it otherwise would have. When we learned of this deception, we determined the study was compromised. LRRI does not intend to publish this study because we do not know the specifics of how the engine was rigged. Therefore, the study does not meet our standards for peer-reviewed publication. LRRI did not engage in any further work with the EUGT trade group. LRRI upheld the highest integrity and standards for this study, as we do for all of our research."