Georgia family demands justice from New Mexico man
Brittany Costello
February 06, 2018 10:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A Georgia family is demanding justice for a woman's death, and the man responsible is said to live in New Mexico.
Summer Ann Lee was killed in 2016 after a semi crashed into her car, just six days after her 18th birthday.
"She was traveling to go babysit some kids and she was hit from behind," said Kim Lee, Summer’s mother. "Her jeep caught fire and she was unable to be retrieved from her jeep so she burned to death."
The man in the semi was identified as Daniel Crane from New Mexico. Lee said in 2017 that Crane pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. The Lee family said Crane was originally sentenced to two years of probation, but they were informed he has failed to comply with those probation terms.
According to the Henry Herald, he has not provided proof of completion for required classes and still owes court fines.
"It’s gut-wrenching, to say the least," Lee said. "I mean its gut-wrenching that one person’s decision can cause this much devastation to a family.”
In a court hearing on Tuesday, the Lee family says a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
"We're not asking anything more or less than what our court system handed down," said Lee.
The Lee family was told the county will make efforts to locate him and bring him back to Georgia. They were told the next step will be working with state officials in New Mexico to see what they can arrange.
Updated: February 06, 2018 10:54 PM
Created: February 06, 2018 09:20 PM
