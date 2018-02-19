New Girl Scouts programs aim to serve every girl

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails says its mission is to provide those opportunities in a way that supports every girl and helps them succeed. Now they use the acronym GIRL to guide their work- helping each girl be a Go-Getter, an Innovator, a Risk-Taker and a Leader.

The program has also set new focus areas for activities and badges, including STEM skills, the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship. The initiatives aim to offer opportunities and address pressures unique to 2018.