New Girl Scouts programs aim to serve every girl | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Girl Scouts programs aim to serve every girl

Erica Zucco
February 19, 2018 01:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Girl Scouts are often known for selling cookies and going on camping trips. That’s still part of the program, but in recent years the organization has rolled out new goals to set and lessons to learn.

Advertisement

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails says its mission is to provide those opportunities in a way that supports every girl and helps them succeed. Now they use the acronym GIRL to guide their work- helping each girl be a Go-Getter, an Innovator, a Risk-Taker and a Leader.

The program has also set new focus areas for activities and badges, including STEM skills, the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship. The initiatives aim to offer opportunities and address pressures unique to 2018.

"It's even more-so important today that we counter that bullying effect that girls are experiencing by empowering them and helping them increase their own self-image," said Cecilia Chavez of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails.

To learn more about the program and how to get involved, click here: http://www.nmgirlscouts.org/


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Erica Zucco


Updated: February 19, 2018 01:38 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 01:28 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe man's treasure hunt linked to another death
Forrest Fenn
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up

Advertisement




Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
William Atchison
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
 