Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service

But Sunday morning was different after the daughters were able to reunite Eliu with pieces of his uniform. His granddaughter, curious about her grandpa’s military past, decided to do a Google search.

She found more than she expected when his military shirt popped up on eBay.

“I felt like this was the Christmas miracle and that my father deserved this for what he has done,” Dee Martinez said.

Though faded, the shirt has “Martinez” still stamped on the inside along with the last four digits of his serial number. There were also photos in the pocket and card with the code of conduct for military personnel going to Vietnam.

They had gone missing during a move from Panama to Vietnam in 1967, not seen by Eliu Martinez for half a century.

“To me, I think it’s a great honor for my own children to do this for me, and I didn’t realize that because I never ever really told them anything about the Special Forces,” he said.

It was a special moment for the family, and a way for the sisters to say "Thank you" for their dad’s courage and sacrifice.