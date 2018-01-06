VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Got firewood? Here's how to get some if you're a senior citizen

KOB.com Web Staff
January 06, 2018 06:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City officials are putting some fallen trees from the Bosque to good use, and ensuring everyone in town is warm during the winter season.

The Parks and Recreation Department is taking firewood from those trees and giving it to the Senior Affairs Department. That way, senior citizens have all the firewood they need.

The Home Services Program will deliver firewood every Thursday and Friday to seniors who want it.


KOB.com Web Staff


Created: January 06, 2018 06:02 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

