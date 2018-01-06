Got firewood? Here's how to get some if you're a senior citizen
KOB.com Web Staff
January 06, 2018 06:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City officials are putting some fallen trees from the Bosque to good use, and ensuring everyone in town is warm during the winter season.
The Parks and Recreation Department is taking firewood from those trees and giving it to the Senior Affairs Department. That way, senior citizens have all the firewood they need.
The Home Services Program will deliver firewood every Thursday and Friday to seniors who want it.
