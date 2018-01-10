Governor: students, families benefit from AP classes
Marian Camacho
January 10, 2018 06:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – “I’m so proud of our students for stepping up and taking some of the most challenging high school courses possible,” Governor Susana Martinez said in revealing that more New Mexico students are taking Advanced Placement courses than ever before.
Wednesday, the governor said that in 2017, students in New Mexico passed 6,028 AP exams. AP classes are university-level courses that give students a chance to earn college credits, all while still in high school.
At an average of more than $200 per credit hour, families could save as much as $4.26 million on college tuition costs.
The governor’s administration says that since Governor Martinez took office, $10 million has been invested in supporting AP programs in New Mexico.
“Governor Martinez’s leadership is expanding access to and success in Advanced Placement courses in communities large and small across the state,” said New Mexico Education Secretary-Designate Christopher Ruszkowski. “We must continue to invest in tools like Advanced Placement that help our students succeed.”
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 10, 2018 06:55 PM
Created: January 10, 2018 12:06 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved