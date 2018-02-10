GPS helps officers track down suspected cell phone thief

A criminal complaint states officers used a GPS tracker in one of the phones to locate the suspect, Toby Marcos Orlando Baca near the 4100 block of Menaul Boulevard, where the placed him under arrest.

Police say Baca went into the Verizon store on San Pedro Drive. After initially asking about service plans, Baca reportedly brandished a silver handgun and pointed it at the clerk before demanding iPhones. The clerk put the phones into a black garbage bag and Baca took off, police say.