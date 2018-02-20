Grandmother of murdered toddler wants justice

"She had four fractures to her skull. She had a punctured spleen. She had a punctured kidney. Her intestines were actually ripped from the lining. She had bruises on her ears. She had a black eye," Sylvia said as she described her granddaughter's injuries.

Aragon, who was dating Emma Rose's mom, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and abandonment in a child resulting in death. The plea deal meant Aragon would spend five years in prison followed by five years of probation. He was released from prison last November.

But Aragon is now back in jail accused of violating his probation. Under the plea deal, a judge could now give Aragon a 25-year prison sentence.

"The judge did promise us that if he came back with a parole violation that she was going to put him away for the 25 years," said Sylvia.

Aragon was re-arrested last week, so a hearing for his probation violation hasn't been set. Sylvia said Aragon doesn't deserve another chance.

"He gets a second chance. Emma Rose doesn't get that second chance," she said.