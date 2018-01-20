Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative

The caller seemed to have all her grandson's personal information, but she didn't recognize the voice. That was a red flag.

"When I asked for the mother's name, that's when he hung up," she said.

But the damage was already done. This local senior living alone in northwest Albuquerque felt scared after the call.

"They have a lot of information on you. They have your telephone number. They have your address. They have your family members. That's a concern," she said. "And you don't know if they are truly going to knock on your door, asking for money, killing you. No telling what. That's a concern."

When she told her family, her daughter told her another family member also got a call from the same number saying the same thing.

"With her age, being alone, you know, we made sure that she is secured in her home and stuff," her daughter said. "But the fact that they have this information really scares me."

Now the family is warning others to pay attention and be more wary of the person on the other line.

"I was glad that she was aware she didn't recognize the voice as well. There's a lot of things that go on and they do try and catch maybe elderly off-guard, and maybe say they need help and possibly release information," the daughter said.

It was a potential scam they're glad they caught before falling victim.