Grants man reported missing
J.R. Oppenheim
February 19, 2018 05:36 PM
GRANTS, N.M. -- The Grants Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who's been missing for nearly a month.
Police say Isaac Martinez went missing around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Martinez, 25, is described as a Hispanic/Caucasian male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 135 pounds with a thin/small build. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair.
If you have any information, call detectives at (505) 287-2985.
Credits
Updated: February 19, 2018 05:36 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 04:09 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved