Groomer who gave dog to strangers calls it a mistake

"It's been really rough these past couple days," she said.

Dianna Atwood at Ace of Hearts said they've never had anyone come in and claim someone else's dog, so didn't think anything was suspect when three people came in asking for Bailey by name.

"She was with an older man that's like 6 feet and white hair, and a high school young girl," Atwood said.

Grine says those people were imposters.

So how could this type of mistake happen? It turns out ace of hearts may not have the best track record. The business license and all permits have been expired since late 2016.

Misha Goodman, the director of Bernalillo Animal Care Services, said they realized the lack of compliance after receiving a complaint earlier this month.

"They came and did another inspection, and they did check the whole facility for breeding or for any other dog, which is fine," Atwood said. "They checked my home, my personal home and we have cooperated."

There are still no updated licenses and permits required to operate a business at Ace of Hearts. Owners say while they try to get in compliance, they are asking for your help.

"I want to make a plea out to those people who took her to please," Atwood said. "She has a family and she does have to go home. So I just want them to bring her back so I can give her back to the family."

Those owners say they're increasing security at the business. They will now require photo IDs, and they're working to get security cameras.

However, county animal services officials say the business has until March 1 to get those updates licenses and permits, or Ace of Hearts could get shut down.