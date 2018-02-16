Group working to create 'safe haven' in ABQ for sex trafficking victims | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Group working to create 'safe haven' in ABQ for sex trafficking victims

Joy Wang
February 16, 2018 10:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On the streets of the Duke City, there's a problem that often goes unnoticed.

Advertisement

You can't tell by looking at victims, or even by hearing their voice, but it can lead to a lifetime of trauma for victims of sex trafficking. But one group is trying to create a safe haven.

Watch the above video for more from Joy Wang.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: February 16, 2018 10:46 PM
Created: February 16, 2018 09:56 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
State police identify 7 suspects in deadly Edgewood shooting; 2 still being sought
State police identify 7 suspects in deadly Edgewood shooting; 2 still being sought
2 guns, airsoft weapon found in vehicle of Cleveland HS student
2 guns, airsoft weapon found in vehicle of Cleveland HS student
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Police: Man assaults woman on north ABQ bike path
Police: Man assaults woman on north ABQ bike path

Advertisement




State police identify 7 suspects in deadly Edgewood shooting; 2 still being sought
State police identify 7 suspects in deadly Edgewood shooting; 2 still being sought
Vigil held for beloved Edgewood man shot during armed robbery
Vigil held for beloved Edgewood man shot during armed robbery
Group working to create 'safe haven' in ABQ for sex trafficking victims
Group working to create 'safe haven' in ABQ for sex trafficking victims
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
2 guns, airsoft weapon found in vehicle of Cleveland HS student
2 guns, airsoft weapon found in vehicle of Cleveland HS student
 