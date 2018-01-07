Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence

“Friday night around midnight, I heard just a commotion outside,” Clint Holtey explained. “So I was in my house, and I go outside to look, and the house right over there, they're having a huge party."

So he shot cell phone video. It's hard to tell, but you can see people rushing out.

“A guy was right in front of my yard and he was shooting up in the air, just boom,” Holtey said. “Just like that, and he ran off and then everybody kind of scattered.”

Just down the street, another neighbor said a bullet went through his driver’s side window, shattering it, then traveling through his windshield, and then through his garage.

“If they would've shot three feet higher, it would've gone in their bedroom window instead of the garage,” Jessica Holtey said.

It turns out their neighbors weren't home and had been renting out their property on Airbnb.

“Bad people are always going to be out here, and I don't blame our neighbors or Airbnb,” Jessica Holtey said. “I mean, we're regular customers of Airbnb. They're a great option for big families who travel instead of having to buy multiple hotel rooms. We can get a home and have normal home qualities of life.”

Airbnb officials provided KOB with the following statement after the incident:

"We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, we have permanently banned this individual from our platform and we are fully supporting our host, as well as the neighbors affected by this incident, under the Airbnb Host Guarantee program. We are reaching out to local law enforcement to offer our assistance with their investigation. There have been over 260 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are incredibly rare."

Airbnb also provided the following tips for those who may be thinking about renting their property out as a host:

Set clear expectations.

Set guest requirements.

Read profiles and reviews of guests.

Get to know your guest in advance.

Keep safety information and equipment handy.

If anything isn't right, reach out to the company.

Jessica Holtey said she believes the incident is simply a result of a bad situation involving bad choices being made.

“It's definitely unfortunate that it happened so close to our home, but we're really blessed that no one was hurt. But definitely scared to be close to home,” she said.

The Holties say Airbnb is covering the cost for all the damage in the neighborhood. The company also has a million dollar insurance policy for homeowners renting out their property.