Hammer-wielding man goes on rampage in Farmington
Meg Hilling
March 02, 2018 06:31 PM
FARMINGTON – Police officials in Farmington say a man by the name of Matthew Begaye allegedly swung a hammer at a police vehicle Tuesday night.
According to court records, the incident unfolded when Begaye entered the Home Depot off of Main Street in Farmington and began trashing the store's restroom with a hammer.
Police lapel video shows an extensive amount of damage was caused, leaving the store with a reported $2,000 mess.
Begaye was then chased outside by store employees and police. As for the hood of the police vehicle, the police report estimates the damage to be around $100, but will likely cost more to repair.
The police report also states that once Begaye was brought to the ground with Tasers, he began to comply with law enforcement and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.
Begaye is facing criminal assault charges for charging at the officers, as well charges for property damage and shoplifting.
Credits
Updated: March 02, 2018 06:31 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 05:54 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved