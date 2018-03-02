Hammer-wielding man goes on rampage in Farmington

Begaye was then chased outside by store employees and police. As for the hood of the police vehicle, the police report estimates the damage to be around $100, but will likely cost more to repair.

The police report also states that once Begaye was brought to the ground with Tasers, he began to comply with law enforcement and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Begaye is facing criminal assault charges for charging at the officers, as well charges for property damage and shoplifting.