Help wanted for behavioral health initiative

"We're looking for independently licensed people,” said Nevin Marquez, Director of Behavioral Health and Supportive Housing Services at St. Martin’s. “We're looking for very qualified individuals. People who want to do this type of work and it's really important that we do it right."

Marquez says they have one person ready to go out on calls, and they are ready to make a couple of job offers this week, but they still need three master’s level clinicians before they can launch the pilot program. They hope to have the Mobile Crisis Teams up and running by the end of January.

The Behavioral Health Initiative is also trying to recruit members of four subcommittees that meet once a month to come up with ways the city and county can do better when it comes to providing behavioral health resources.

"We're very short on resources and services for people with mental illness," said Betty Whiton, member of the crisis subcommittee. “It's very labor-intensive and important, devoted work.”

Whiton says members do research, make proposals and help advise the city and county on how best to spend the Behavioral Health funding. Members are either people who have experience with a behavioral health diagnosis, family members or professionals in other helping professions. Whiton is a retired school counselor.

Applications for subcommittee volunteers are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018. Applicants can email their resume to BHInitiative@bernco.gov. It is at least a one-year commitment and applicants must live in Bernalillo County and be free from conflicts of interest such as employment with or serving on the board of an organization that may apply for behavioral health initiative funds.