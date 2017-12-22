'He's a rescuer': Dozens help hospitalized teen driven by service

“My dad served in the army. My father-in-law served in the Navy, and it's just been a part of our family for the last 22 years in the fire service, EMS,” said Lee Taylor, the La Cueva fire chief and Wyatt’s dad.

For those that know Wyatt, it's no surprise that his family has always lived to serve.

“He sees probably the satisfaction that we get out of helping people, and so he wants to be a part of that,” Lee Taylor said of his son.

So it's also no surprise that once Wyatt Taylor could, he became a firefighter too. After all, his dad is the fire chief, his mom the captain of Emergency Medical Services.

“Since he was 2 to 3 years old, we have him in CPR classes practicing CPR on the infant dummies,” Lee Taylor said.

Over the weekend, while bringing hay on his ATV to feed the horses, Wyatt got into a scary accident. Family members say he tumbled down the ravine and ended up trapped under an ATV tire.

He was trapped for half an hour but managed to push the ATV off, climb back up the ravine and walk to the nearest home for help.

“He's a lot stronger than I thought, actually, because what happened to him and for him to walk one-eighth or one-quarter of a mile to get help – that's just true grit,” Lee Taylor said.

The spinning wheel had burned into his skull, and Wyatt was airlifted to UNMH.

“My first impression was that this is bad because there is just so much trauma to his face,” Lee Taylor said.

Wyatt has already had one operation, but he will also need multiple reconstructive surgeries. But what really bothers him is that while he's getting help, he can't help others in need.

“He's a rescuer," said Cyndee Weeks, Wyatt's aunt. "He rescues people, he cares for people, and so it's really hard for him to have the roles reversed."

It's a story that people from all over the country have been latching onto, many of them happy to help Wyatt in his time of need.

“I feel like our family has really learned the true meaning for Christmas," Weeks said. "I mean, we have come together and we have watched people that don't even know us show love and compassion to us, and I am so encouraged just to see how much people care."

If you'd like to help Wyatt and follow his journey to recovery, you can click here to donate or click here to stay updated on his progress.

The hashtag #WyattStrong533 has also been making the rounds on social media.

533 is his man number, and we're told when you listen to the scanners in the Jemez Mountains, that's the number that can be heard always responding to calls.