High-speed pursuit leading to fatal crash caught on camera

For the first time, police lapel video shows the moments before the crash. The Jeep is seen crossing centerlines on the freeway just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 21. An APD officer tried to keep up with the Jeep driver. A plate check revealed it was stolen.

In an attempt to get away, the guy behind the wheel pretended to take the I-25 exit. The officer said the driver traveled 100 miles per hour as he approached Carlisle. When the driver decided to turn onto Carlisle, he didn't slow down and ran several red lights.