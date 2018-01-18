High-speed pursuit leading to fatal crash caught on camera
January 18, 2018 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Five teens and a 12-year-old must answer to a judge after their friend allegedly carjacked a Jeep and took them on a high-speed ride. Police tailed them. Their joyride ended when they crashed into another young driver, killing him.
For the first time, police lapel video shows the moments before the crash. The Jeep is seen crossing centerlines on the freeway just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 21. An APD officer tried to keep up with the Jeep driver. A plate check revealed it was stolen.
In an attempt to get away, the guy behind the wheel pretended to take the I-25 exit. The officer said the driver traveled 100 miles per hour as he approached Carlisle. When the driver decided to turn onto Carlisle, he didn't slow down and ran several red lights.
Officers followed him to Eubank and Menaul where he crashed into another vehicle.
It turned out teenagers were in the Jeep. Police believe 18-year-old Dominic Rougemont was in the driver seat with five other teens. The driver in the other car, Dmarkus Blea from Atlanta, when to the hospital. He later died.
What provoked Rougemont's alleged speedy getaway attempt and why he brought his friends with him isn't clear. He's facing several charges including homicide, fleeing a police officer, armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of three minors. He's in jail until his trial. He has pleaded not guilty
