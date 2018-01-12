Hit and run suspect caught on camera
Marian Camacho
January 12, 2018 12:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police are looking for help in identifying a man they say was involved in a hit and run.
Surveillance video, taken before the incident, shows the man driving up in what police say is an older 2000 model white Ford F-150 pickup truck. Officers say that truck was involved in a hit and run on Eubank and Central at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018.
The man is then seen on surveillance video walking into a convenience store, dressed in jeans and a red long sleeved top. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male approximately 5’7” to 5’9” with tattoos on his left forearm, short hair and a goatee.
Police tell KOB that the victim in the hit and run is in stable condition, but did lose a hand.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 505-843-COPS.
