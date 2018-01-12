Hit and run suspect caught on camera

Surveillance video, taken before the incident, shows the man driving up in what police say is an older 2000 model white Ford F-150 pickup truck. Officers say that truck was involved in a hit and run on Eubank and Central at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The man is then seen on surveillance video walking into a convenience store, dressed in jeans and a red long sleeved top. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male approximately 5’7” to 5’9” with tattoos on his left forearm, short hair and a goatee.