Hit and run suspect caught on camera

Marian Camacho
January 12, 2018 12:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police are looking for help in identifying a man they say was involved in a hit and run.

Surveillance video, taken before the incident, shows the man driving up in what police say is an older 2000 model white Ford F-150 pickup truck.  Officers say that truck was involved in a hit and run on Eubank and Central at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The man is then seen on surveillance video walking into a convenience store, dressed in jeans and a red long sleeved top. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male approximately 5’7” to 5’9” with tattoos on his left forearm, short hair and a goatee.

Police tell KOB that the victim in the hit and run is in stable condition, but did lose a hand.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 505-843-COPS.


Updated: January 12, 2018 12:10 PM
