Holiday traveler's dog found after being taken stolen along with car

December 23, 2017 10:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Brian Gardner, from Denver, was desperate to find his dog Baxter after a holiday travel stop in Albuquerque turned him into a victim of crime.
Gardner was driving to Phoenix with his mom to spend Christmas with family when they stopped in the Duke City to spend the night.
They were getting ready to leave their hotel – a La Quinta Inn off I-40 and Coors – Saturday morning when Gardner said someone stole his truck, all the Christmas presents and suitcases inside it, and Baxter – his 10-year-old Chihuahua mix.
"I rescued him five years ago and he's been my best friend for quite some time now," Gardner said. "That's just what hurts."
He said they left the truck while it was warming up to grab some continental breakfast. They left it for only "a minute or two," but it was enough time for somebody to get in it and take off with the vehicle – a dark blue 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel with Colorado plates OOZ-037.
With all their belongings gone, Gardner said they were forced to rent a car and drive back home to Denver.
But despite losing so much, all he really cared about is finding Baxter.
"We're going to try and not let it ruin Christmas. I can't really change what happened; I guess at the end of the day if I found my dog that would be what's more important. I can't replace him," he said. "If something is really wrong with the truck or whatever, I can deal with that, but you can't replace a dog."
But this sad story has a happy ending. On Saturday evening an Albuquerque man called KOB saying that he found Baxter in a Walmart parking lot. He recognized the dog from KOB.com's missing pets page, where Gardner had posted a photo of him after his truck was stolen.
Matthew Burkhardt says he's been working to connect with Brian in Denver to see how he can return Baxter.
