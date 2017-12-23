Holiday traveler's dog found after being taken stolen along with car

"I rescued him five years ago and he's been my best friend for quite some time now," Gardner said. "That's just what hurts."

He said they left the truck while it was warming up to grab some continental breakfast. They left it for only "a minute or two," but it was enough time for somebody to get in it and take off with the vehicle – a dark blue 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel with Colorado plates OOZ-037.

With all their belongings gone, Gardner said they were forced to rent a car and drive back home to Denver.

But despite losing so much, all he really cared about is finding Baxter.

"We're going to try and not let it ruin Christmas. I can't really change what happened; I guess at the end of the day if I found my dog that would be what's more important. I can't replace him," he said. "If something is really wrong with the truck or whatever, I can deal with that, but you can't replace a dog."

But this sad story has a happy ending. On Saturday evening an Albuquerque man called KOB saying that he found Baxter in a Walmart parking lot. He recognized the dog from KOB.com's missing pets page, where Gardner had posted a photo of him after his truck was stolen.

Matthew Burkhardt says he's been working to connect with Brian in Denver to see how he can return Baxter.