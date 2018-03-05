Holocaust survivor visits Albuquerque, promotes book
Marian Camacho
March 05, 2018 06:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Holocaust survivor and author Eva Mozes Kor was in Albuquerque over the weekend speaking at a teacher's conference in hopes of New Mexico schools adopting her new book.
Kor was the special guest speaker for an Educational Partnership Symposium at the National Muserum of Nuclear Science and History.
On Twitter, Kor posted that she is working to bring her book "Surviving the Angel of Death" to New Mexico schools. The book chronicles her experiences in the World War II death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, where she was subjected to human experimentation alongside her twin Miriam.
Approximately 1,500 sets of twins were subjected to the experiments, most of whom died from them. Kor and her sister Miriam both survived.
Lecturing in Albuquerque, New Mexico to a teacher’s conference so they will adopt my book “Survuving the Angel of Death” for schools in New Mexico.From L to R Ted-producer of Eva A-7063, me, Beth-CANDLES volunteer, Peggy-publisher of my book.— Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) March 4, 2018
My first visit 2 the state & liked it pic.twitter.com/sGM63Smovv
