Holocaust survivor visits Albuquerque, promotes book

Eva Mozes Kor Eva Mozes Kor |  Photo: CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Marian Camacho
March 05, 2018 06:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Holocaust survivor and author Eva Mozes Kor was in Albuquerque over the weekend speaking at a teacher's conference in hopes of New Mexico schools adopting her new book.

Kor was the special guest speaker for an Educational Partnership Symposium at the National Muserum of Nuclear Science and History. 

On Twitter, Kor posted that she is working to bring her book "Surviving the Angel of Death" to New Mexico schools. The book chronicles her experiences in the World War II death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, where she was subjected to human experimentation alongside her twin Miriam.

Approximately 1,500 sets of twins were subjected to the experiments, most of whom died from them. Kor and her sister Miriam both survived. 


Updated: March 05, 2018 06:50 AM
Created: March 05, 2018 06:44 AM

