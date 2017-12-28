Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Kassi Nelson
December 28, 2017 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- This year set a record for the most homicides in the city of Albuquerque since 1996. Out of those 75 cases, 15 of them involve some of the most vulnerable members of the community: homeless people.
To make matters worse, those cases are proving the hardest to solve.
Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said investigators face several challenges when it comes to solving homicides involving homeless people, including a lack of witnesses and fear of the police.
"They're a tight-knit group," he said. "They kind of have a code. They may feel uncomfortable coming toward a police officer."
Drobik said it’s hard to know whether or not the homicides have been committed by other homeless people or someone outside their community.
Albuquerque’s Healthcare for the Homeless Executive Director Jenny Metzler said homelessness brings a lot of trauma, and sometimes that causes people who experience it to lash out. But that’s not always the case.
"We also know there have been people who have attacked people because they're homeless, whether because it's opportunistic and they're exposed or with some kind of discrimination or hateful intent," she said. "And that's of great concern for us."
Metzler said exposure makes the homeless community vulnerable, along with the fear that may cause people who have never had to live on the streets to target those who do.
"I think that if we engage more talk with one another more and see the humanity we're less likely to commit acts of violence on one another," Metzler said.
Out of the 15 deaths, investigators have connected three -- all men found stabbed along the I-25 corridor earlier this year. Drobik said to bring justice to the victims, police need someone to speak up.
"We do know when somebody commits a homicide it takes a heavy toll on their conscience and they do talk to people," he said. "The person they’re talking to, we need that person to come forward."
