Advertisement

Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says

Kassi Nelson
December 28, 2017 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- This year set a record for the most homicides in the city of Albuquerque since 1996. Out of those 75 cases, 15 of them involve some of the most vulnerable members of the community: homeless people.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, those cases are proving the hardest to solve.

Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said investigators face several challenges when it comes to solving homicides involving homeless people, including a lack of witnesses and fear of the police.

"They're a tight-knit group," he said. "They kind of have a code. They may feel uncomfortable coming toward a police officer."

Drobik said it’s hard to know whether or not the homicides have been committed by other homeless people or someone outside their community.

Albuquerque’s Healthcare for the Homeless Executive Director Jenny Metzler said homelessness brings a lot of trauma, and sometimes that causes people who experience it to lash out. But that’s not always the case.

"We also know there have been people who have attacked people because they're homeless, whether because it's opportunistic and they're exposed or with some kind of discrimination or hateful intent," she said. "And that's of great concern for us."

Metzler said exposure makes the homeless community vulnerable, along with the fear that may cause people who have never had to live on the streets to target those who do.

"I think that if we engage more talk with one another more and see the humanity we're less likely to commit acts of violence on one another," Metzler said.

Out of the 15 deaths, investigators have connected three -- all men found stabbed along the I-25 corridor earlier this year. Drobik said to bring justice to the victims, police need someone to speak up.

"We do know when somebody commits a homicide it takes a heavy toll on their conscience and they do talk to people," he said. "The person they’re talking to, we need that person to come forward."

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Created: December 28, 2017 06:08 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017
Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017
Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say
Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's
Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
Weather extremes seen throughout 2017
Weather extremes seen throughout 2017
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past